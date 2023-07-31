དེ་ལས་མང་། Show less

སྲིད་འཛིན་ཟུར་པ་ཊམ་དང་བྷ་ཌན་གྱི་བུའི་ཁྲིམས་དོན་ཁ་མཆུ། Trump, Hunter Biden’s Legal Woes Top the Headlines

སྲིད་འཛིན་ཟུར་བ་ཌམ་ལ་ཉེས་འཛུགས་གསར་བ་ཁ་སྣོན་བྱེད་པར་ངོས་ལེན་བྱེད་མེད་ལ། དེ་དང་ཕྱོགས་མཚུངས་ཁྲིམས་འབྲེལ་དོན་རྐྱེན་གཞན་ཞིག་ནི་སྲིད་འཛིན་བྷ་ཌན་གྱི་བུ་ཡང་ཁྲིམས་བཤེར་གྱི་གྱོད་དོན་ནང་ལ་ལྷུང་ཡོད་པས། དེ་ཡིས་སྲིད་འཛིན་བྷ་རྡན་ལ་ཡང་སྤྱི་མཐུན་ཚོགས་པའི་ནང་ཞིབ་བཤེར་དགོས་པའི་སྐད་ཆ་བྱུང་གི་ཡོད། As new criminal charges were announced against him, former President Donald Trump again downplayed the indictments he faces. Separately, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is also dealing with legal woes that are putting the president himself under some Republican scrutiny.