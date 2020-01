བཙན་རྒོལ་དང་ཆིག་སྒྲིལ། ཞེས་པའི་དཔེ་དེབ། Book review of “Resistance and Unity” The Shangri family project about Makchi Shangri Lhagyal's life story, an important addition to the history of Tibetan opposition to the Chinese takeover of their country. Guests: Dorjee Damdul, Co-writer of “Resistance and Unity” and Tashi Dhondup, co-writer and son of Shangri Lhagyal