དྲུག་བརྒྱའི་རྗེས་དྲན། TSONGKHAPA: 600TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

དེ་ལས་མང་། Show less

༄༅།།དགའ་ལྡན་ལྔ་མཆོད་ཉིན་བྱེས་ཀྱི་གདན་ས་དགའ་ལྡན་དུ་༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་དབུ་བཞུགས་ཐོག་རྗེ་རིན་པོ་ཆེ་མྱ་ངན་ལས་འདས་ནས་ལོ་༦༠༠ འཁོར་བའི་རྗེས་དྲན་མཛད་སྒོ།

Special program of the 600th year anniversary of Je Tsongkhapa at Ganden Monastery; ceremonies, prayers, and international conclave of Tibetan Buddhist scholars. His Holiness the Dalai Lama as chief guest of the commemoration. Tsongkhapa is one of the greatest figures in Tibetan history; a scholar, Buddhist practioner and reformer of Tibetan Buddhism.