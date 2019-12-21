ངོ་འཕྲད་བདེ་བའི་དྲ་འབྲེལ།

དྲུག་བརྒྱའི་རྗེས་དྲན། TSONGKHAPA: 600TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

༄༅།།དགའ་ལྡན་ལྔ་མཆོད་ཉིན་བྱེས་ཀྱི་གདན་ས་དགའ་ལྡན་དུ་༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་དབུ་བཞུགས་ཐོག་རྗེ་རིན་པོ་ཆེ་མྱ་ངན་ལས་འདས་ནས་ལོ་༦༠༠ འཁོར་བའི་རྗེས་དྲན་མཛད་སྒོ། Special program of the 600th year anniversary of Je Tsongkhapa at Ganden Monastery; ceremonies, prayers, and international conclave of Tibetan Buddhist scholars. His Holiness the Dalai Lama as chief guest of the commemoration.

༄༅།།དགའ་ལྡན་ལྔ་མཆོད་ཉིན་བྱེས་ཀྱི་གདན་ས་དགའ་ལྡན་དུ་༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་དབུ་བཞུགས་ཐོག་རྗེ་རིན་པོ་ཆེ་མྱ་ངན་ལས་འདས་ནས་ལོ་༦༠༠ འཁོར་བའི་རྗེས་དྲན་མཛད་སྒོ།
Special program of the 600th year anniversary of Je Tsongkhapa at Ganden Monastery; ceremonies, prayers, and international conclave of Tibetan Buddhist scholars. His Holiness the Dalai Lama as chief guest of the commemoration. Tsongkhapa is one of the greatest figures in Tibetan history; a scholar, Buddhist practioner and reformer of Tibetan Buddhism.

